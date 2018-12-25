Mild Christmas, rain returns overnight

Merry Christmas! Christmas morning was off to a cooler start with temps in the 20′s and 30′s. Skies are partly to mostly cloudy and we will see a mix of sun and clouds throughout the day. Afternoon temps will be slightly cooler in the low 50′s. We will stay dry today with rain moving in overnight. Widespread rain will be possible throughout the day Wednesday with temps in the 50′s and 60′s. Heavy rain and even some stronger thunderstorms with gusty winds will be possible. Colder temps move in for the end of the week. We drop back into the 40′s on Thursday under mostly sunny skies. Snow showers are possible Friday into Saturday with temps dropping into the 30′s.