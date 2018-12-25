Families spend Christmas outdoors at Palo Duro Canyon

CANYON, TX (KFDA) - Instead of spending Christmas at home around the tree, some families thought outside the box and went to the Palo Duro Canyon to explore the outdoors.
Some families who were visiting the Panhandle decided to stop to take a quick view of the canyon, while others planned to spend their entire day outside.
Since the area didn’t see a white Christmas this year, temperatures were near perfect for families to get out and enjoy.
“The sun is beautiful, the weather is beautiful and everything is beautiful and it’s Christmas day. So, I have me, my sister, my mom, my aunts come out here to take pictures and hang out together,” said Trang Uyen.
Another family visiting the canyon couldn’t wait any longer to put their Christmas gifts to use.
“I just got a new bike and my brother got some new pedals for his bike, so we are going to hit the trails,” said Jesse Siader.
If you want to visit Palo Duro Canyon this holiday season, there are still opportunities to do so.
The canyon will host a New Years Day Sunset Hike on Tuesday, January 1. Families will have the opportunity to hike the canyon together and see the first sunset of 2019 from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m.
