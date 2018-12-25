Amarillo Area Youth Center’s ‘Secret Santa’ goes above and beyond this Christmas

AMARILLO, TX (KFDA) - The Amarillo Area Youth Center’s ‘Secret Santa’ has returned to give all 32 kids on the Georgia Street Walmart’s Giving Tree a Christmas surprise.
On the second day of the Giving Tree program, a Secret Santa donated $100 gift cards to 12 youth center kids whose names remained on the tree.
Even with the $1,200 donation, some of the kids with the youth center were still on the tree.
Now, things have changed.
After coming back another day to donate seven more gift cards, the AAYC’s 'Secret Santa’ reached out to Walmart again, so he could give to even more kids in the program.
“The gentleman actually called me that afternoon and he wanted to know how many we had left total. So, he bought 13 more $100 gift cards,” said John Edwards, Facilitator Trainer with the Walmart Training Academy on Georgia Street.
In total, the anonymous donor gave $3,200 to the 32 kids in the program, giving them each their own money to spend on anything they want.
The ‘Secret Santa’ wishes to remain anonymous but Edwards did share why the donor gave back the way he did this Christmas.
“He told me that him and his wife just didn’t have children and he wanted to do something for the children in the community.”
“He’s done a great service for our community, to help a lot of youth have a great Christmas,” said AAYC Executive Director Matt Hite. “Those kids are gonna get those gift cards and then they’re gonna get to go spend the money on their own for their Christmas.”
Hite was able to take the children shopping this past weekend.
