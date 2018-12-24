Warmer Christmas Eve forecast

It’s going to be a chilly night with temps dropping back into the 20′s and 30′s. Skies will be partly cloudy. Christmas Eve morning will be cooler but we will warm back into the upper 50′s and low 60′s by Monday afternoon. Skies will clear as well turning mostly sunny. Christmas Eve night will again be chilly dropping into the 20′s and 30′s. We will see dry conditions with mostly clear skies, Great flying weather for Santa. Clouds will increase during Christmas turning mostly cloudy by the afternoon. Temps will be slight cooler back into the low 50′s. Christmas night into Wednesday showers will be possible. Rain will be likely throughout the day Wednesday, could even hear a few rumbles of thunder. Thursday will likely see rain and snow showers. Snow showers may be possible Friday into Saturday.