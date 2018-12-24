Stealth Indonesia tsunami turns perfect night into nightmare

An estimated 500 guests and workers were milling about the resort's grounds when the wall of water surged forward, then sucked back to the sea with such force that survivors had to use most of their strength just to hold on. Seventeen's bass player, guitarist, drummer, road manager and technician were all killed. The lead singer, Riefian Fajarsyah, survived, but his wife, a backup singer, remains missing. The comedian and his wife were also killed.