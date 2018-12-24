Northside Toy drive helps over 1,000 children this holiday season

AMARILLO, TX (KFDA) - This holiday season, the Northside Toy Drive has serviced over 1,000 children in the Panhandle.
Six years ago, Elton Bradley, founder of the Northside Toy Drive, saw a child in need and decided to do something about it.
“I saw a kid that needed my help six years ago and it planted a seed in my heart, and I planted the seed in the community and the board took it and ran with it and it’s been amazing,” said Bradley.
Elton founded the Northside Toy Drive and began servicing 25 children. Six years later, the Northside Toy Drive has spread Christmas cheer to over 1,000 children.
“We haven’t changed the format. The format is what it was at the beginning. The difference is that the community gradually got behind it,” said Bradley.
In order to supply the children with gifts and raise funds, the Northside Toy Drive hosts their annual Black Tie Affair.
“Every year we put on the Black Tie Toy Drive Affair and that is our biggest event," said Northside Toy Drive board member Adrian Meander. "That is our biggest fundraiser for the Toy Drive. Various sponsors throughout the community, businesses, corporations, they give sponsors.”
The Black Tie Affair resulted in providing over 1,000 children with a gift this holiday season and those who volunteer see the impact that it has on their community.
“I do what I do because growing up in Amarillo , being from Amarillo, growing up in the community, I attended events like this as a child myself and once you reach a certain point in your life, I feel that it is very valuable and important to give back to your community and help out," said Meander.
Although the Northside Toy Drive started six years ago, the organization believes they can serve more children in the future with the help of the community.
“Six years from now, I hope we have a learning center. I hope I am able to help the north, south, west and east side. I hope I can help other towns around. I just want to be a blessing,” said Bradley.
