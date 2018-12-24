Motorcycle ministry delivers surprise gifts to Amarillo families

AMARILLO, TX (KFDA) - After partnering with the Marines Toys For Tots in September to collect hundreds of donations on Biker Sunday, Hardcore Motorcycle Ministries set out to make the toy deliveries early Christmas Eve morning.
The motorcycle ministry took to the streets with toys and bikes in tow to make Christmas a little easier for families in our area.
“Sometimes things are really, really hard to get Christmas stuff, especially at this time of year,” said Amarillo resident Beau Hart.
“Kids, it makes them feel special to receive a gift on Christmas Day and it’s just something that I wasn’t really going to be able to provide this year,” said another resident, Erica Romero. “And so, I’m just very grateful. Thank you very much, thank you everybody that worked and helped us.”
The members of the ministry served about 80 families across Amarillo.
Door to door, they delivered presents to family, friends and members of Christian Heritage Church, who they know are going through a rough time.
“Really it’s indescribable sometimes when you go to houses and stuff and you see what you’re doing to touch the families and stuff that literally would not have anything without what we do,” said Hardcore Motorcycle Ministries President Keith Burd.
One man, who asks to remain anonymous, volunteers to go with Hardcore Motorcycle Ministries each year as Santa Claus.
“I just thought it’d be nice for the kids to see Santa Claus,” he said. “So I dress up as Santa Claus and I go see the kids with what group they want me to go with. That makes my Christmas. I mean, my Christmas is to see the biggest smile on the parents' face and the kids' face. So I try everything to make somebody smile because a smile goes a long way.”
He keeps the Santa suit on throughout Christmas Eve to continue spreading Christmas joy all day long.
“I go out during the day. I’ve gone shopping with my wife and I’ll stay dressed all day like this,” he said. “And I go wherever she want to go. I’ll walk in and let everybody see, you know, get the cheer going.”
Burd thanks everyone who participated in the toy deliveries and encourages more people to volunteer to make it bigger and better next year.
