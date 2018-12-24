Healthy for the holidays: Maintaining your physical health this time of year

AMARILLO, TX (KFDA) - A local physician at BSA Urgent Care said the holiday weekend tends to be one of the busiest.
They’ve already seen people for illnesses that are some of the most common this time of year.
“Upper respiratory infection, sinus infections, bronchitis, we are seeing RSV with kids a lot as well as some flu. Not a lot of flu yet,” said Dr. Dorian Matzen at BSA Urgent Care.
As you prepare to gather with family and friends, it doesn’t hurt to hear some of these helpful reminders so you’re not hurting this holiday.
“If you’re feeling sick, you know, try to exclude yourself from other people,” said Matzen. “Keeping areas clean, washing your hands frequently, especially anytime you touch kind of your face, nose, ears, mouth. Because anytime you touch anything, anybody else can come along and touch that later and then contaminate themselves and then get infected.”
Dr. Matzen said maintaining overall physical health is also important.
“Watching portion sizes, making sure you don’t eat too much and put too much strain on your gut to have to digest a bunch of food and that kind of steals from the heart, if you have any heart conditions,” he said. “Watching for your sodium intake, making sure you drink plenty of fluids.”
While flu-like symptoms can be treated at your local doctor, Matzen said pain that could lead to more serious health issues should be treated as an emergency.
“Chest pain is definitely a sign that you should go to the hospital instead of the Urgent Care,” he said. “As well as abdominal pain, severe abdominal is not something we can handle here at the urgent care. You have to go to the emergency department for that.”
“Stay hydrated, eat healthy,” said Matzen. “Try to eat a variety of foods especially fruits and vegetables have a lot of minerals and vitamins and those are kind of essential to the immune system to help kind of fight off. To really help you kind of resolve the infection on your own without having to come see the doctor. But if you’re feeling like you can’t kick it on your own, we’re happy to see you.”
BSA Urgent Care will be open on Christmas Eve from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. and closed on Christmas Day.
