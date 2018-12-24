Dubai releases photos of ruler's daughter who was 'missing'

The Associated Press (AP) — The United Arab Emirates has released photos of the daughter of one of the country's rulers after friends said they believe she was forcibly returned to Dubai after fleeing.
The state-run WAM news agency carried a government statement Monday saying the princess is "at home and living with her family in Dubai." Her father is Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Dubai's ruler and the UAE's prime minister.
The government says Sheikhs Latifa met with Mary Robinson, former U.N. High Commissioner for Human Rights, on Dec. 21 at the family's request. Photos show the two women smiling in what appears to be a home.
Sheikha Latifa had previously appeared in a 40-minute saying she was imprisoned off and on for several years and abused after trying to leave the Emirates.