City of Amarillo, DPS holiday hours

AMARILLO, TX (KFDA) - The City of Amarillo and The Texas Department of Public Safety will be closing their offices in recognition of the Christmas holiday.
The City of Amarillo and Amarillo Public Libraries will be closed December 24 and 25, as well as New Years Day.
Amarillo City Transit will operate a reduced schedule on Christmas Eve, but will not operate on Christmas Day or New Year’s Day.
Trash pick up will not operate on Christmas Day or New Year’s Day, but will be provided on New Year’s Eve.
The Texas Department of Public Safety offices, including the drivers license office, will be closed December 24 through the 26 and December 31 and January 1.
