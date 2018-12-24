APD Special Victims Unit investigating aggravated sexual assault

AMARILLO, TX (KFDA) - An Amarillo woman is in the hospital with serious injuries after police say she was sexually assaulted in her home.
Saturday evening around 10:13 p.m., police were dispatched to the 4100 block of S. Harrison on an aggravated sexual assault call.
When officers arrived, they found the victim, a female over 65, had been sexually assaulted.
The suspect entered through the front door and has not been identified at this time.
The victim was taken to the hospital and treated for serious injuries.
The Amarillo Police Department has assigned extra patrols to the Southlawn area while the investigation continues.
Southlawn residents are encouraged to call the police at (806) 374-4400 if they see any suspicious persons or activity in the area.
