UK police free 2 drone suspects in Gatwick travel chaos

Passengers queue for flights at Gatwick Airport as the airport and airlines work to clear the backlog of flights delayed by a drone incident earlier in the week, in Crawley, England, Saturday, Dec. 22, 2018. London's Gatwick Airport took strides toward running a full schedule Saturday as police questioned a man and a woman in connection with the drone intrusions that caused mayhem for tens of thousands of holiday travelers. (Gareth Fuller/PA via AP) (AP)