Northside Toy Drive provides gifts for Amarillo children

AMARILLO, TX (KFDA) - The Northside Toy Drive is a community effort to give Amarillo children a Christmas each year.
Families packed Palo Duro High School’s Activity Center as volunteers accompanied children to choose their own gifts.
“First come, first serve. If you need us, we’re there for you so you just have to show up,” said Founder and President of the toy drive, Elton Bradley.
The first Northside Toy Drive was six years ago and served about 25 to 50 children.
Now Bradley and others who organize the event said it grows each year to serve even more children in need.
“I saw a kid in the community that needed my help and so I called on the leaders in the community and we gathered and we helped 25 kids, and so from that small seed, we’re helping 1500 kids,” said Bradley. “And it’s also to plant the seed in this community for the kids to be able to see what we’re doing as leaders in the community and also inspire them to be leaders in the community and give back one day.”
Two girls who chose gifts of their own said they’re glad less fortunate families are being helped this holiday.
“I am happy and I’m also happy for other kids who are doing that too,” said Breanna Grant.
“If people didn’t have enough money to buy their kids stuff, they can come here and get Christmas presents,” said Ke’ANNa Grant.
“It really helps when you don’t know what you’re going to do and it breaks your heart when you think you’re going to tell your kids that you can’t give them Christmas,” said Amarillo resident Genevieve Clawson. “So stuff like this is awesome where you can come out, you don’t have to register before, because a month ago, I wouldn’t have thought that I would be here today. So this is awesome and it’s great for my kids.”
The toy drive’s volunteers have roots in the community and said they’re proud to be giving back to those in need this Christmas.
“I just grew up down the street from here and the focus is just coming in and just having a good time, blessing people,” said one of the toy drive’s board members Cornelius Combs. “We’re blessed to be a blessing and just being able to give back probably one of the best things to do.”
The Northside Toy Drive gifted over 2,000 bikes and toys to Amarillo children.
Organizers say anything left over will be donated to local shelters and churches.
