Dutch player, coach Frank de Boer takes over Atlanta United

"I would like to build on the current success to develop a secure, solid foundation for the club at the top of MLS and beyond," de Boer said in a statement. "Aside from the club's ambitions, the values, culture and the philosophy for the entire organization are a vital part in realizing that point of success. This is exactly what I believe in as a person and as a coach. All of this combined, makes that I am really excited to be a part of it."