Doerue, White sign letters of intent at Tascosa High School

AMARILLO, TX (KFDA) - After an unprecedented playoff run to the state semifinals, two Tascosa stars signed their letters of intent side-by-side in the Tascosa gym.
Running-back King Doerue and defensive back Brandon White were instrumental pieces in the Rebels' historic season- both on and off the field.
“Not only their talent, just their leadership, and their work ethic, and their character," explained Tascosa football head coach Ken Plunk. "King and Brandon have been in this program at Tascosa their entire high school career; we’ve watched them grow, and watched them develop, and we’re thrilled to death that they’re getting the opportunity to continue their career.”
Doerue is headed north to Purdue, while White will stay in Texas to attend Baylor. Very different schools, but Coach Plunk believes they made the right decisions.
“Both of them picked schools that they felt they fit in, and that’s a big deal. We talk to our kids that are getting recruited about go to the school you want to go to," said Plunk. "Don’t let everyone else tell you where to go, go where you think you fit in.”
This especially goes for King, who had a lot of pressure to stay in state. Instead, he’s headed to the Big 10.
“The Big 10, I feel like its built for running-backs," said Doerue. "I feel like its going to be a great place for me.”
Still, it was hard for him to resist the temptation of accepting Baylor’s offer, where he’d get to play alongside Brandon for four more years.
“It was hard because we wanted to play together, but at the end of the day, we just went separate ways,” said Doerue.
But they still shared their signing day.
“I mean, that’s my brother and we’ve been through everything together," explained White. "Being able to do something like this, so big, together. That’s a blessing.”
The best part of not being on the same team? A potential bowl game match-up some time in the next four years.
“Oh yeah, we’re praying on it, its gonna be fun. If that happens its gonna be a great one," laughed Doerue.
Brandon agrees.
“We always talk about playing each other if we can’t play with each other. If we’re able to play against each other,we’re just going to. We’re enemies on the field, but brothers off the field,” expressed White.
