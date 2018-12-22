Two in custody after car chase in Dumas

DUMAS, TX (KFDA) - Two suspects have been taken into custody after a car chase ensued in Moore County on December 21.
On Friday, officers with the Dumas Police Department began searching for a suspect vehicle after receiving information about a theft at Walmart.
Officers located the vehicle and attempted to speak with the suspects.
As they approached the vehicle, officers said the suspects drove off and a chase ensued.
According to officials, the driver fled northbound on U.S. Highway 287 at speeds up to 120 miles-per-hour.
The driver went as far as Cactus, turned around and began driving back south towards Dumas.
Outside of Dumas city limits, officers said the suspects collided with a Dumas Police Department vehicle, ending the chase.
Two suspects were taken into custody.
The officer and the two involved in the collision were taken to the hospital for precautionary measures. No one was injured.
Officers said they also found narcotics and two firearms in the vehicle.
The investigation is still ongoing at this time.
