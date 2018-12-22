Turn Center making a splash around the world

AMARILLO, TX (KFDA) - Amarillo’s Turn Center is making a splash when it comes to aquatic therapy and autism.
Their abstract, AQUATIC THERAPY FOR TREATMENT OF AUTISM SPECTRUM DISORDERS: A RANDOMIZED AND CONTROLLED CLINICAL TRIAL, was recognized by the World Confederation for Physical Therapy Programme Committee.
Executive Director of The Turn Center Bruce Moseley said they treat roughly 123 children with autism.
“So we thought we have a pool and we have a lot of children with autism that we treat, what should we do with the pool and these children?” said Moseley. “There’s just not a lot of research on that subject at all.”
Moseley said there are only four published studies on aquatic therapy for children with autism. So, they decided to jump in themselves.
"Our medical advisory board and specifically Dr. Sloan Rush designed this specific research study for aquatic therapy for children with autism.
Director of Physical Therapy at the Turn Center Dr. Treva McKinney said the purpose of the study is to determine whether the pool is more beneficial than land for kids with an autism diagnosis.
“So we have kids coming in for a 10 week period getting therapy one time per week in the pool for an entire hour,” said McKinney. “We’re comparing the kids in our pool group to a control group of kids just receiving their traditional therapy services, whatever they were previously getting.”
They both describe their results with one word: incredible.
“The biggest thing we’ve seen is tremendous improvement in speech in our kids with autism,” said McKinney. “But also gains, improved self control, self regulation, improved generalized strength of their body. The results have just been overwhelmingly excellent with our kids in the pool.”
“We’ve had amazing breakthroughs,” said Moseley. “We’ve had children that have never said a word in their life and they got in the pool and one specifically started singing his ABC’s for example.”
That’s why their findings will be presented at the World Confederation for Physical Therapy Congress next May.
“There were more than 2,400 abstract submissions and they selected between 58 and 68 from all over the world,” said Moseley. “So it’s quite an honor that they chose our research study here in Amarillo, Texas to be one to be presented to the world’s leading experts in this.”
Moseley said the honor validates what they’re doing at the Turn Center, and proves they’re providing the best therapies in the world to local children.
“There has been an explosion of autism,” he said. “The prevalence now is one in 55 children that are diagnosed with autism. So there is a lot of research going on for how can we help these kids. We want to help these kids and aquatic therapy is one way we know we can.”
“I think it’s really important for our own community and for the world to know what really works best for our kids with autism,” said McKinney.
Moseley said they plan to public their results in three different studies based on their findings
Copyright 2018 KFDA. All rights reserved.