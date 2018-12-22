Thousands protest in Serbia against populist leader Vucic

People hold a banner that reads: ''#1 out of 5 million'' during a protest against populist President Aleksandar Vucic in Belgrade, Serbia, Saturday, Dec. 22, 2018Thousands of people have rallied in another protest in Serbia against populist President Aleksandar Vucic accusing him of stifling hard-won democratic freedoms and cracking down on opponents. (AP Photo/Darko Vojinovic) (AP)