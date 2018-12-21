Jennie-O recalling 164K pounds of raw ground turkey due to Salmonella concerns

(KFVS) - Jennie-O is recalling approximately 164,210 pounds of raw ground turkey products that may be contaminated with Salmonella.
That’s according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS).
The raw ground turkey items were produced on October 22, 2018 and October 23, 2018.
The following products are subject to recall:
- 3-lb. packages of “Jennie-O GROUND TURKEY 93% LEAN | 7% FAT” with “Use or freeze by” dates of 11/12/18 and 11/13/18 on the side of the trays.
- 1-lb. packages of “Jennie-O GROUND TURKEY 93% LEAN | 7% FAT” with “Use or freeze by” dates of 11/12/18 on the side of the trays.
- 1-lb. packages of “Jennie-O TACO SEASONED GROUND TURKEY” with “Use or freeze by” dates of 11/12/18 on the side of the trays.
- 1-lb. packages of “Jennie-O ITALIAN SEASONED GROUND TURKEY” with “Use or freeze by” dates of 11/12/18 on the side of the trays.
- 3-lb. packages of “Jennie-O Ground Turkey 85% LEAN | 15% FAT” with a “Use or freeze by” date of 11/13/18 on the side of the trays.
- 2.5-lb. packages of “Jennie-O Ground Turkey 93% LEAN | 7% FAT” with a “Use or freeze by” date of 11/13/18 on the side of the trays.
- 3-lb. packages of “STATER BROS. 85% LEAN | 15% FAT ALL NATURAL Ground Turkey” with a “Use or freeze by” date of 11/12/18 on the side of the trays.
The products subject to recall bear establishment number “EST. P-579” inside the USDA mark of inspection or on the side of the tray. These items were shipped to retail locations nationwide.
This investigation is part of a larger effort involving FSIS, the CDC, and state public health and agriculture partners, who have been working together on an illness cluster involving 216 case-patients in 38 states and the District of Columbia.
Additional product from other companies may also be recalled.
