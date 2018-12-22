‘I thought I was going to have to kill him’: Woman relives holiday nightmare

**WARNING** VIDEO IS GRAPHIC AND MAY BE DISTURBING FOR SOME VIEWERS
MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - A South Carolina woman is still shaken up Saturday after a would-be intruder was caught-on-camera attempting to break into her Myrtle Beach home.
“I was standing on the other side of the door with my gun in hand,” said 30-year-old Savannah Brotherton. “I thought I was going to have to kill him.”
The woman says she called the Myrtle Beach Police who responded within 5 minutes. According to MBPD, the responding officers found the man in a nearby ditch. No arrests were made in the incident, the man was taken to a nearby hospital for medical treatment.
Brotherton says she installed the home surveillance system just two days prior to the incident, saying she just wanted an extra set of eyes on her home.
“I was in my kitchen baking Christmas cookies when I heard the first bang,” she began. “I still can’t believe it honestly."
Brotherton says her front door was covered in blood and mud from the would-be intruder.
Copyright 2018 WMBF. All rights reserved.