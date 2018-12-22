Holiday hustle: USPS delivering 17,000 packages a day in Amarillo

AMARILLO, TX (KFDA) - The United States Postal Service is continuing its holiday hustle to make sure packages end up underneath your tree.
“In Amarillo here, we’ve been averaging 17,000 packages per day,” said Postmaster Landon Thornton. “On our normal day a carrier might deliver 35 to 40 packages. Right now, they’re seeing about a 150 to 200 a day for each route.”
Thornton has been postmaster for almost a year in Amarillo.
However, his career with the postal service spans almost three decades.
“I started my career here in Amarillo in 1990. So 28 years of the Amarillo post office for me and working with all of the wonderful people that the post office has here,” said Thornton. “Seeing them all chip in and doing what it takes to get the job done, just making sure we get it done everyday.”
From years of experience delivering mail, Thornton knows the challenges that carriers face every day to get the job done.
“For the past three weeks, we’ve been bringing them in as early as 6 a.m. to have them go ahead and deliver some packages, some of the larger ones, so they could fit them all in their vehicles due to capacity,” said Thornton. “Some of the carriers have so many that they can’t possibly get everything in their vehicle in one trip.”
If you’re still expecting a package you can visit the USPS website and track it.
Once it gets processed in the Amarillo facility, the carrier will receive it the next morning and hopefully have it out by the end of the day.
If you need to ship something to arrive before Christmas, you still have a short window of opportunity.
“It is possible. You would have to pay for express shipping,” said Thornton. “On the good side of things, express comes with insurance and it comes with a guarantee. So if we don’t get it there by the guarantee that we specify at the window, you’re entitled to a full refund on your postage.”
Mail carriers in Amarillo will be delivering through Christmas Eve.
