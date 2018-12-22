Cooler Sunday

Today has been rather seasonal with temps in the 50s. Looking towards tonight’s forecast, we can expect mostly clear to partly cloudy skies for most of the area. There is a slight chance of rain or snow showers mainly across the NE Panhandle by late night as the cold front moves through. It is also looking a bit colder tonight with lows dropping into the lower to mid 20s.
Sunday is looking a bit cooler with highs in the upper 40s to lower 50s. Expect gradually increasing clouds as the day progresses. Sunday night looks mostly cloudy with lows in the lower 30s.