Amarillo boy, his family donate gifts to Ronald McDonald House

AMARILLO, TX (KFDA) - Joshua Edmondson and his family collect gifts and other items from the community for local hospitals year-round.
However, their biggest donation drive is a Christmas toy drive which they deliver to the Ronald McDonald House every year.
“We have spent many holidays in the hospital and we know how it feels to be in the hospital and not have time with family and miss out on the holidays,” said Joshua’s mother, Michelle Edmondson. “We feel that it’s important that kids receive gifts especially at Christmastime.”
Joshua has been sick since he was three years old with a rare bone marrow disease.
His mother said as they’ve been in and out of hospitals across the country, the holidays were made special with community support.
“This is very personal to us. We want to make sure that we are able to give back like people have helped us while we were in the hospital and made sure the holidays were fun,” said Edmondson.
“I’ve been in the hospital and I got those toys and it just made me feel happy and know that people are there to make us happy,” said Joshua Edmondson. “When I give toys, I know how they feel, because I’ve experienced it myself.”
Joshua said blankets were something he wanted most when he was hospitalized.
Ronald McDonald House Executive Director, Shelley Cunningham said she appreciates Joshua and his family thinking of others this holiday.
“Especially at Christmastime, it’s so difficult for families to get out and go shopping,” she said. “They don’t have time for that, that’s really not their top priority. So it is really lovely and especially since Josh has been a patient, he knows what its that kids that are in the hospital or kids that have been in the hospital. He knows what they’d like to have.”
The Ronald McDonald House delivers gift donations to patients every Tuesday and Thursday.
The organization said while its budget mostly covers meals and housing, the gift donations are a huge help.
“Purchasing toys and gifts is not always in our budget and so this is absolutely incredible because this ensures that through the next year, we will have gifts for the families that stay here and gifts for the children that stay at the hospital,” said Cunningham.
