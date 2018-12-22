Amarillo-area lane closure report

Caution Road Work
By Jacob Helker | December 22, 2018 at 4:19 PM CST - Updated December 22 at 4:19 PM

AMARILLO, TX (KFDA) - Drivers have a few lane closures to take note of during the week of Christmas.

· The right lane of Bell Street southbound will be closed at the I-40 bridge from Wednesday through Friday, Dec. 26 – 28, while the contractor replaces a recently damaged guardrail end treatment. Drivers are strongly encouraged to find alternate routes.

· On the Interstate 27 frontage roads, expect various lane closures between Rockwell Road and McCormick Road for crack sealing repairs.

· Along I-40 westbound, watch for various shoulders to be closed in the area of roadside parking/picnic areas for edge repairs.

Remember to keep watch for workers and equipment on the road while driving.

