Amarillo-area lane closure report

AMARILLO, TX (KFDA) - Drivers have a few lane closures to take note of during the week of Christmas.
· The right lane of Bell Street southbound will be closed at the I-40 bridge from Wednesday through Friday, Dec. 26 – 28, while the contractor replaces a recently damaged guardrail end treatment. Drivers are strongly encouraged to find alternate routes.
· On the Interstate 27 frontage roads, expect various lane closures between Rockwell Road and McCormick Road for crack sealing repairs.
· Along I-40 westbound, watch for various shoulders to be closed in the area of roadside parking/picnic areas for edge repairs.
Remember to keep watch for workers and equipment on the road while driving.
