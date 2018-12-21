'Watch What Happens Live' host Andy Cohen to become dad

FILE - In this Aug. 8, 2017 file photo, Andy Cohen, poses for a portrait during the 2017 Television Critics Association Summer Press Tour at the Beverly Hilton in Beverly Hills, Calif. The 50-year-old announced on his last show of the year, “Watch What Happens Live” on Thursday, Dec. 20, 2018, that he’s going to be a father. Cohen said it happened “after many years of careful deliberation, a fair amount of prayers and the benefit of science. He said a “wonderful surrogate” is carrying his future and the baby is due in about six weeks.(Photo by Ron Eshel/Invision/AP, File) (Ron Eshel)