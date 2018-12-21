Warm First Day of Winter

Friday marks the First Day of Winter however it feel nothing like it! Temps will be in the mid to upper 60s with 70s possible across the SW Panhandle. Downsloping winds are the reason why it will be warm, expect W & SW winds 10-20 with higher gusts possible in New Mexico. As always with downsloping winds, they tend to be dry which is why elevated Fire Danger exists over the Southern half of the area.