Warm first day of Winter

It’s a chilly morning with temps in the 20′s and 30′s but it will warm into the warmest day of the week. Winter officially begins today at 4:23 pm and highs today will be 20 degrees above normal in the upper 60′s and low 70′s. We cool off over the weekend dropping back into the 40′s and 50′s. We stay dry through the weekend and into Christmas Eve and Christmas Day. We warm back above normal for Christmas Eve and Christmas Day with highs in the upper 50′s and low 60′s. Our next chance for moisture looks likely Christmas night into Wednesday.