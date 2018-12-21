Texas A&M system breaks ground on two new facilities for their livestock program

CANYON, TX (KFDA) - The Texas A&M University system is striving to build the strongest livestock program in the nation.
“It was 2009 when we looked up and said, ‘We need to be doing something more for the livestock industries and how do we do that? We connect with WT and we serve the industries where they are located,’” said Dean of Texas A&M University College of Veterinary Medicine & Biomedical Sciences Eleanor M. Green.
With a shared vision, the Texas A&M University system broke ground on two new facilities at West Texas A&M. The Veterinary Education, Research and Outreach facility, also known as the VERO, and the Texas A&M Veterinary Medical Diagnostic Laboratory.
The $22 million VERO facility will serve as a regional veterinary teaching center that will facilitate research among scientists from across the region. Texas A&M said the $17.6 million Veterinary Medical Diagnostic Lab, next to the complex, will feature all the latest technology to provide the best in diagnostic capabilities.
“An announcement like this is something to be celebrated. The WT team is to be congratulated and while we focus on this today, the truth is, it’s been visionary leadership that’s been happening over many, many years," said Mayor of Amarillo Ginger Nelson. "And I am grateful those people dedicated enough in our community to do the work to make this happen.”
“We wanted people here with boots on the ground in the middle of this livestock epicenter of the world doing research of relevance,” said Dr. Green.
The Texas A&M System hired one of the world’s top large-animal veterinarians Dr. Paul Morley, from Colorado, to serve as the Director of Research at the VERO facility.
“They have visions for what we need to do in regard to veterinary research, veterinary training, promotion of agriculture, feeding the world, proving a safe food supply for a growing population," said Director of Research at the VERO facility Dr. Paul Morley. "They have ideas of what they want to do and what’s impressive and what has brought me to the Panhandle and to this initiative is the fact that it is going to happen.”
The Texas A&M University System believes that their future impact will create a healthier food supply, economic development, jobs for the region and other universities will look at their livestock program as an example.
