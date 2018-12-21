Portuguese yellow vest protest flops, fails to block traffic

Protestors sit down on the road to block traffic at Marques de Pombal main roundabout in Lisbon Friday, Dec. 21, 2018, in Lisbon. A nationwide protest in Portugal that seeks to emulate France's yellow vest movement has fallen flat, with few people turning out. Portuguese protesters attempting to disrupt morning rush-hour traffic at various locations across the country were far outnumbered by police. (AP Photo/Armando Franca) (Armando Franca)