Police release dashcam video of deadly explosion in Sun Prairie, WI

SUN PRAIRIE, WI (CNN) – Authorities in Wisconsin have released a dashcam video showing a deadly explosion back in July.
The video shows where emergency crews were standing near an evacuated zone of downtown Sun Prairie, WI, when the blast rocked the area.
People are shown running for cover as debris shoots into the air.
Volunteer firefighter Cory Barr, 34, was killed and several others were injured in the incident.
Barr also co-owned one of the businesses destroyed by the blast.
Officials said the explosion happened after a private contractor hit a natural gas main.
