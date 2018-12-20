Man dies trying to save girlfriend’s daughter from house fire

LAUREL, MS (WDAM) - A 27-year-old man and 1-year-old girl are dead following an overnight fire in Laurel.
Jones County Deputy Coroner Burl Hall identified the man as Isaiah Pierce, and Laurel Fire Chief Mark Nichols confirmed Pierce’s age. Hall identified the child as Mahogany Brownlow.
Standing outside the charred remains of the home Thursday morning, family members gathered to remember a heroic act and two lives taken too soon.
According to officials, the blaze erupted inside a home on North 1st Avenue just after 10 p.m. Wednesday. Nichols said a neighbor alerted firefighters to the blaze. He went on to say that when emergency crews arrived on the scene, the one-story, wood frame home was engulfed in flames.
Officials tell us six people were inside Pierce’s home when the fire started. Mahogany’s mother, Mashauna Brownlow, identified herself as Pierce’s girlfriend. Brownlow said she and her four children were staying at the home with Pierce when the fire started.
Brownlow told us she and three of her children escaped the burning home unharmed. Nichols said Pierce ran back inside to save Mahogany but didn’t make it back out.
The cause of the fire is under investigation.
Copyright 2018 WDAM. All rights reserved.