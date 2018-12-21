’It was like they won the Super Bowl’: Salvation Army distributes gifts for 1,500 kids

AMARILLO, TX (KFDA) - The aisles at the Rex Baxter Building are full thanks to members of the community making sure the over 1,500 children who applied for The Salvation Army’s Angel Tree Program will have a Christmas.
“You really don’t think that many people here in Amarillo would be that willing to take kids off the tree," said Vanessa Tafoya, a mom to four kids under 5-years-old. “It’s really great honestly. It’s kind of indescribable if you look around. There’s so many bags, so many bikes.”
As Tafoya was looking through her cart, she said her children received all they asked for.
“My five-year-old, my grandmother, she loves the Cowboys. So now he wants blankets, shirts, hats, everything and they pretty much got him all of that,” said Tafoya. “You really can’t describe how grateful you can be for things you can’t really get yourself. I’m sure I could have but it would have put me in a financial bind."
Joe Chris Rodriguez has been volunteering at the distribution center for five years.
“Christmas morning or Christmas Eve, they’re going to be able to offer their kids something. Something to open, like regular kids,” said Rodriguez.
His most vivid memory comes from when a family, who was unable to speak English, brought their child into the center to help translate for them, his reaction to the gifts was priceless.
“Their face and their excitement when they got socks, clothes, a pair of pants,” said Rodriguez. “When we gave them bikes, how they were hugging and high-fiving each other. It was like they won the Super Bowl. It was awesome for them. To see that, I was like this is pretty awesome.”
The Salvation Army says that excitement is what its annual angel tree program is all about.
“Those kids are used to getting hand-me-downs, older brothers and sisters old clothes and shoes and coats,” said Stephanie Pena, Public Relations and Donor Development Director for The Salvation Army of Amarillo. “This might be the one time of the year kids get to have new items under the tree for them to be able to have, new coats and shoes and socks and things like that.”
If you have an appointment with The Salvation Army to pick up your angel gift at the Rex Baxter Building, the last day to do so is Friday by noon.
