Clovis and Tucumcari horse racetrack and casino still on hold

QUAY COUNTY, NM (KFDA) - The New Mexico Racing Commission has still not voted on awarding the state’s sixth license to Clovis or Tucumcari for a horse racetrack and casino.
Three businesses in the running for a racino hope to bring the track and casino to Clovis, and one hopes to build in Tucumcari. Full House Resorts based in Las Vegas, Nevada is proposing a racino resort with a golf course and moving grandstand. L&M Entertainment, a joint venture from companies in Albuquerque and Illinois, is proposing Curry Downs Racetrack and Casino.
The city of Lordsburg is also in the running, but received a restraining order in late November to stop the process, claiming a feasibility study examining the candidates is flawed.
The Quay Count Sun reports the commissioners did vote to eventually issue the license.
While some proposals estimated operations as early as spring of 2020, others say construction and development could bring the racino to you in three years if approved by the commission.
