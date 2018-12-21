City of Amarillo and DPS announce holiday schedules

AMARILLO, TX (KFDA) - The City of Amarillo and the Texas Department of Public Safety are closing and reducing hours for the upcoming holidays.
- The City of Amarillo will be closed on December 24, December 25 and January 1.
- The Texas Department of Public Safety offices will be closed December 24 through the 26, December 31 and January 1.
- Amarillo City Council’s next meeting will be January 8.
- Amarillo City Transit will have a reduced schedule on December 24. Those using city transit can refer to Saturday schedules for times.
- Trash pick-up will not change on December 24, but there will be no trash pick-up service on December 25. Instead, trash pick-up will be on December 26. This same schedule applies for the New Year’s holiday.
- The five Amarillo Public Library locations will be closed December 24 through the 25 and January 1. All library locations will be open until 6:00 p.m. on December 31.
For more information on the city’s holiday schedule, contact City of Amarillo Communications Manager Dave Henry at (806) 378-5219.
Copyright 2018 KFDA. All rights reserved.