City of Amarillo and DPS announce holiday schedules

By Britt Snipes | December 21, 2018 at 3:04 PM CST - Updated December 21 at 3:04 PM

AMARILLO, TX (KFDA) - The City of Amarillo and the Texas Department of Public Safety are closing and reducing hours for the upcoming holidays.

  • The City of Amarillo will be closed on December 24, December 25 and January 1.
  • The Texas Department of Public Safety offices will be closed December 24 through the 26, December 31 and January 1.
  • Amarillo City Council’s next meeting will be January 8.
  • Amarillo City Transit will have a reduced schedule on December 24. Those using city transit can refer to Saturday schedules for times.  
  • Trash pick-up will not change on December 24, but there will be no trash pick-up service on December 25. Instead, trash pick-up will be on December 26. This same schedule applies for the New Year’s holiday. 
  • The five Amarillo Public Library locations will be closed December 24 through the 25 and January 1. All library locations will be open until 6:00 p.m. on December 31.

For more information on the city’s holiday schedule, contact City of Amarillo Communications Manager Dave Henry at (806) 378-5219.

