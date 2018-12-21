City of Amarillo Board of Directors approve incentives for new hotel in The Big Texan area

AMARILLO, TX (KFDA) - The City of Amarillo Board of Directors approved incentives to build a new hotel and add safety improvements near The Big Texan.
The board that is providing the incentives is called TIRZ #2, meaning, Tax Increment Reinvestment Zone.
The TIRZ #2 board started in 2016 to establish the reinvestment zone to be in the I-40 east area, with an objective of getting $100 million of new development in the area of The Big Texan.
The first item discussed at today’s meeting addressed an area with safety concerns for visitors walking between the Home2 Suites by the Hilton hotel and The Big Texan.
“Part of the plan for the project will be a gap of land in between the new hotel and the Big Texan,” said City of Amarillo Director of Planning and Development Services Andrew Freeman. “The plan is [to extend] a street-scape which will be sidewalks, landscaping and lights to connect between [the] hotels and The Big Texan for that walk-ability of the folks staying in the hotels.”
The incentive for the project was approved with the requirement that the sidewalk needed to be permitted within six months and built within two years after permitting.
The project still needs to be approved next month by the Amarillo City Council and Potter County Commissioner’s Court.
Next, the board discussed a concept plan to build another hotel next to the two other hotels in The Big Texan area.
“Today, the meeting was a little non-traditional,” said Potter County Commissioner Mercy Murguia. “Lavin walked us through an exercise and there was an overlay over the map to really help us as a board conceptually see how much land was in that boundary.”
The board of directors said their plan is to work on all of the big projects first.
“That really is what the charge is, is to find some of the things that make sense logistically that obviously meet the objectives of the plan,” said Murguia. “$100 of new development would significantly kind of change that part of our city.”
