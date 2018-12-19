The Children’s Place recalling infant snowsuits due to choking hazard

(WTOL) - The Children’s Place has issued a recall for infant snowsuits due to a choking hazard.
The retailer says the metal snaps on the snowsuit can detach, pozing a choking hazard to young children.
The snowsuits affected are size 0 to 18 months and were sold from August to November of this year.
The seam side label has the style numbers 2111187 or 2111188, and vendor number 7000028.
Anyone who purchased the snowsuit should discontinue to use it for your children immediately and return it to any The Children’s Place store nationwide for a full refund.
For more information, contact The Children’s Place at 1-877-752-2387.
Copyright 2018 WTOL. All rights reserved.