Center City and AQHA announce Deck the Herd contest winners

AMARILLO, TX (KFDA) - Center City of Amarillo and the American Quarter Horse Association announced the winners of the second annual Deck the Herd contest on Friday morning.
To celebrate the 16th year of the Hoof Prints Project, Amarillo businesses were invited to decorate their Hoof Print horses for the holidays.
The first place winner for the Deck the Herd contest is Amarillo National Bank. The Continental at Park Central Retirement Community placed second and Diversified Interiors took third.
Park Place Towers at Park Central Retirement Community received a special Peoples' Choice Award for receiving the most likes on Facebook for their decorated horse.
Center City and the American Quarter Horse Association partnered up in 2002 for the Hoof Prints Project to promote art in public places and raise funds to beautify downtown Amarillo.
“Thanks to everyone who decorated their horse and entered the contests,” said Center City Executive Director Beth Duke. “We hope this becomes an annual tradition to celebrate the Hoof Prints project and our partnership with AQHA.”
Center City is still selling the Hoof Print horses to raise funds for downtown revitalization.
You can find more information on the project and photos of other Hoof Print horses in the Panhandle here.
Copyright 2018 KFDA. All rights reserved.