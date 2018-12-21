Catalan protesters block roads over Spanish Cabinet meeting

Catalan riot police prevents pro-independence demonstrators from standing on a major road near Barcelona's port area, Spain, Friday Dec. 21, 2018. Catalan authorities say pro-independence protesters angry about Spain's Cabinet holding a meeting in Barcelona have blocked streets and major roads, disrupting traffic to and from the city. Security in Catalonia, normally in the hands of the Catalan police, has been reinforced with hundreds of anti-riot officers from Spain's national police force.(AP Photo/Emilio Morenatti) (Emilio Morenatti)