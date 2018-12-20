Texas A&M AgriLife Extension Service kicking off Master Wellness program

AMARILLO, TX (KFDA) - The Texas A&M AgriLife Extension Service is looking for volunteers who are interested in promoting health and wellness.
The agency is beginning a new series of Master Wellness volunteer training programs.
Volunteers will undergo 40 hours of training on health, nutrition and food safety. They will also commit 40 hours for outreach and education in the community.
Once volunteers are trained, they will have the opportunity to give presentations for local community groups, assisting with healthy cooking demonstrations, participating in health fairs and more.
“It doesn’t matter that you are not a health professional,” said Andy Crocker, AgriLife Extension statewide program specialist in gerontology and health. “We welcome participation from anyone interested in promoting health and wellness - college students, employees, retirees - anyone.”
You can learn more information about the program and training here.
