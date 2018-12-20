SWAT standoff ends peacefully after suspect surrenders to police

AMARILLO, TX (KFDA) - The SWAT standoff in the Hamlet neighborhood is over after the suspect surrendered to police.
Streets were blocked off in the area of Oak Street and Palm Street as officials worked the scene.
Amarillo police say detectives came out to serve a warrant on the 2700 block of Palm Street.
Once police entered the home, a person with active warrants refused to come out of the house, barricading in the basement.
The suspect has surrendered to police and has been taken into custody.
