Salvation Army hosting free Christmas dinner for community

AMARILLO, TX (KFDA) - The Amarillo branch of the Salvation Army is inviting the community for a free sit-down dinner on Christmas Day.
The dinner is from 12:00 p.m. to 2:00 p.m. and will include servers and hostesses, featuring a host of donated, home-baked desserts.
Those interested are invited to participate by assisting with the dinner service or bringing a dessert to the event.
The organization asks that those interested in donating desserts have them turned in by Dec. 24 at the Salvation Army front office.
Salvation Army is also seeking volunteers to assist with its community distribution days.
Volunteers can meet on Dec. 20 and 21 at the Rex Baxter Building in Amarillo between 8:00 a.m. and 5:00 p.m.
