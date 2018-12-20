Police: Suspect barricaded inside home, refusing to come out

AMARILLO, TX (KFDA) - Amarillo police are working a situation in the Hamlet neighborhood of North Amarillo.
Streets are blocked off in the area of Oak Street and Palm Street as officials work the scene.
Amarillo police say detectives came out to serve a warrant on the 2700 block of Palm Street.
Once police entered the home, a person with active warrants refused to come out of the house, barricading in the basement.
Police say there is no danger to the public at this time. It is unknown if the person has any weapons.
There has been no arrests at this time.
This is a developing story, and we will bring you more information as it becomes available.
Copyright 2018 KFDA. All rights reserved.