Over $1 million of federal transit funding awarded to Panhandle Community Services

AMARILLO, TX (KFDA) - A Texas Transportation Commission meeting on Wednesday resulted in over $20 million of federal transit funding being approved for programs across Texas, including one here in the Panhandle.
Panhandle Community Services will receive $1,028,000 to help fund its transportation services in Amarillo and the surrounding rural area, according to the Texas Department of Transportation.
The organization provides transportation for rural areas to help access to employment, education, shopping, recreation, health care, and social services on an on-demand and curbside basis.
35 agencies across the state received portions of the funding to continue servicing rural areas with transit needs.
Overall, the funds will help replace 271 buses at these various agencies.
Funds administered by the Texas Department of Transportation cover transit programs in more than 96 percent of the land area of Texas.
