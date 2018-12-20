Officials searching for man wanted for Tulia home burglaries

Corey Lynn Garner, wanted by the Swisher County Sheriff's Office (Swisher County Sheriff's Office)
By Kaitlin Johnson | December 20, 2018 at 3:57 PM CST - Updated December 20 at 3:57 PM

SWISHER COUNTY, TX (KFDA) - The Swisher County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a man wanted for an outstanding warrant and a string of home burglaries.

Officials say Corey Lynn Garner is wanted by Swisher County officials for an outstanding warrant for motion to revoke for evading arrest in a motor vehicle. He is also a suspect in a recent string of home burglaries in the Tulia area.

If you know where he may be, call the Swisher County Sheriff’s Office at (806) 995-3326.

