Officials searching for man wanted for Tulia home burglaries

SWISHER COUNTY, TX (KFDA) - The Swisher County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a man wanted for an outstanding warrant and a string of home burglaries.
Officials say Corey Lynn Garner is wanted by Swisher County officials for an outstanding warrant for motion to revoke for evading arrest in a motor vehicle. He is also a suspect in a recent string of home burglaries in the Tulia area.
If you know where he may be, call the Swisher County Sheriff’s Office at (806) 995-3326.
Copyright 2018 KFDA. All rights reserved.