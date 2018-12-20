Gruver Greyhounds fall to Mart in the state final

AMARILLO, TX (KFDA) - The Mart Panthers routed the Gruver Greyhounds 76-33 on Wednesday night at AT&T Stadium in Arlington.
Mart broke a single-half record for 11-man football with 63 points at the half. This was the Panthers' second-straight state title at the 2A Division II level.
Tyrek Horne was Mart’s biggest threat offensively, with 7 touchdowns on the night.
The Greyhounds struggled at first but stepped up in the second half, holding the Panthers to 13 points.
Jalin Conyers was again a offensive machine for Gruver, with 4 touchdowns overall and over 200 yards receiving on the night. He also set Conference 2A UIL State Championship game records in receptions (12), receiving yards (224) and receiving touchdowns (3).
Gruver finishes with a 15-1 record on the season.
Copyright 2018 KFDA. All rights reserved.