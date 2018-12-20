4 arrests made in Dumas after officials execute search warrants

Deputies with the Moore County Sheriff’s Office and Moore County Emergency Response Team made four arrests after executing two warrants in Dumas on December 20. (Source: Raycom Media)
By Britt Snipes | December 20, 2018 at 2:53 PM CST - Updated December 20 at 2:55 PM

DUMAS, TX (KFDA) - Deputies with the Moore County Sheriff’s Office and Moore County Emergency Response Team made four arrests after executing two warrants in Dumas on December 20.

Officials said deputies executed two warrants at two separate homes on Thursday and located a large amount of narcotics, weapons and drug paraphernalia.

During the investigation, deputies obtained information that some of the narcotics were being sold throughout the community to young adults.

Because of the execution of the search warrants, four arrests were made.

