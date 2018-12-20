Facebook shuts down fake Bangladesh news sites ahead of vote

One false post reported that Zia, the country's most prominent opposition figure, had fired the general secretary of her Bangladesh Nationalist Party. The report, on the sham version of bdnews24.com, said Zia had ordered the firing in a videotaped message sent from prison. Another story, on the fake BBC site, falsely described deep divisions within Zia's party. It was illustrated with a photo of a burned car, implying those divisions had led to riots during an opposition rally.