Discovery Center offers extended hours during the holiday break

AMARILLO, TX (KFDA) - With winter break approaching, parents and children will have more family time together.
“I know it can be hard to find ways to keep your kiddos entertained the entire break,” said Shanna Collins, Development Events and Marketing Coordinator for the Don Harrington Discovery Center. “Here at the Discovery Center, our team has come up with practical and fun crafts families can do in the comfort of their own homes."
The Don Harrington Discovery Center will also offer extended hours beginning today, December 20th, 21st, and 22nd from 5:30 pm to 8:30 pm.
“This is a perfect opportunity for families to spend some time together at the Discovery Center, during the evening times,” said Collins.
Admission during these special hours will be only $5 per person (members and those age two and under are still free).
Now through December 31st, when you buy two memberships, you will receive $10 off, and if you purchase three memberships, you will receive $20 off!
“A membership to the Discovery Center makes for a perfect Christmas gift,” said Collins. “Along with all of our events here at the Discovery Center, membership also grants you discounted prices to museums and centers across the United States."
The mission of Don Harrington Discovery Center is to spark curiosity, inspire lifelong learning and bring families and communities closer together.
The Discovery Center’s programs work to strengthen the local community and foster enthusiasm for learning the wonders of science.
