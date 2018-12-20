Dalhart EMS receives new equipment to prepare for catastrophic events

DALHART, TX (KFDA) - An area business is making sure Dalhart first responders are prepared for catastrophic events.
Hilmar Cheese has donated five bullet resistant vests and emergency medical kits to the Dalhart EMS.
“Though we don’t want to think things will ever happen here, it is always better to be prepared,” said Dustin Burton, Hilmar Cheese Company, Dalhart Site Director. “We appreciate the partnership with local responders and that the Dalhart and Hartley departments have trained together to work together.”
As active shooter events become more of a reality, Dalhart first responders are some of many who are taking action.
“First responders, fire, EMS, police, the sheriff’s office- we’ve all been training together for an active killer event,” said Chief Chiz Bell with the Dalhart ISD Police Department. “Part of that training implements what they call a rescue task force, and the rescue task force is where two EMS personnel are escorted in by two law enforcement into the war zone of a catastrophic event.”
The newly donated level three ballistic vests aim keep paramedics safe during those instances. And the immediate first aid kits allow them to render aid quicker on scene.
“It’s only a matter of time when an incident such as an active shooter, or something to do with guns or any type of extreme violence is possible,” said Justin Peterson, a paramedic with the Dalhart EMS. “So I do feel it’s important that we have equipment like this to protect ourselves in events such as this.”
While they hope they never have to use the vests and kits, Peterson said the kits equip them with life-saving materials for mass casualties.
“Multiple tourniquets in there, there’s multiple trauma dressings which is bandages that we have, as well as quick clot which is used to stop penetrating wounds, bleeding,” he said.
Also included are survival blankets, crank kits and chest starts. At the end of the day, Bell said it’s all about being prepared.
“It’s important not only for the high school but as the community that we have the equipment to be prepared for any event that could come across,” said Bell. “Whether it be an active killer event or a catastrophic car wreck- they carry a certain amount of supplies on the ambulance but now they have this specific kit that’s made for mass casualty.”
