Cool & breezy Thursday

A cold front will bring us slightly cooler temps and breezy winds. morning temps are in the 20′s and 30′s under mostly clear skies. Skies will remain mostly sunny today with high temps staying in the upper 40′s and low 50′s. Winds will be out of the north at 15-25 mph and gusts up to 35 mph. Elevated fire danger is in effect again today. Friday is the first day of winter and will still be the warmest day of the week with temps in the upper 60′s and low 70′s. The weekend will be dry but cooler again in the upper 40′s and low 50′s. Christmas Eve and Christmas Day are still looking warm and dry in the 50′s and 60′s.